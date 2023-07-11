Previous
On the move by fayefaye
Photo 2724

On the move

Went to see the mallard babies today. They were very active today.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous picture and so cute subject!
July 12th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Clean and detail capture!
July 12th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So sweet!
July 12th, 2023  
