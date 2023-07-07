Sign up
Previous
Photo 2720
The Impersonator
This little guy looks like a wasp but it's actually a fly. The Hoverfly
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D
ace
amazing focus and detail
July 8th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Magnificent detail
July 8th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
An amazingly detailed shot and beautifully smooth and noise free.
July 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous detail
July 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow.
July 8th, 2023
