Previous
The Impersonator by fayefaye
Photo 2720

The Impersonator

This little guy looks like a wasp but it's actually a fly. The Hoverfly
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
amazing focus and detail
July 8th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Magnificent detail
July 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
An amazingly detailed shot and beautifully smooth and noise free.
July 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous detail
July 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise