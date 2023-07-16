Previous
Dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 2728

Dragonfly

Went back to the wheat field to see if there was something to photograph. Found this little dragonfly.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous focus
July 17th, 2023  
