Hitch Hiker by fayefaye
Photo 2727

Hitch Hiker

Didn't notice this hitch hiker till I got home a loaded up my pictures to my computer. Got my feet dirty and wet trying to photograph this guy!
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
July 16th, 2023  
