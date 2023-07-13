Sign up
Photo 2726
Lots and lots of flowers :)
Took this photo a couple of days ago in the morning. I found a flower and held it behind the droplets on this goats beard seeds.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Love the unique color scheme here
July 14th, 2023
