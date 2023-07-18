Previous
Echinacea by fayefaye
Echinacea

Echinacea or also know as coneflower. Such a pretty flower and it comes in so many beautiful colours.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Krista Marson ace
Pure joy
July 19th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
I really love the purple Echinacea flowers. Looks like a little heart cut out on the petal. Sweet photo.
July 19th, 2023  
