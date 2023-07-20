Previous
The amazing monarch by fayefaye
The amazing monarch

So happy to see monarch flying around and landing on the milkweed plant and sipping the nectar from the milkweed flowers. Hopefully it will be a great year for them as they are on the endangered species list.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
We also have Milkweed flowers in our lot but I haven't seen a Monarch yet.
July 20th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2023  
