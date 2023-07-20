Sign up
Previous
Photo 2731
The amazing monarch
So happy to see monarch flying around and landing on the milkweed plant and sipping the nectar from the milkweed flowers. Hopefully it will be a great year for them as they are on the endangered species list.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
We also have Milkweed flowers in our lot but I haven't seen a Monarch yet.
July 20th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2023
