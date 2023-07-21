Previous
Muskrat Reindeer by fayefaye
Photo 2732

Muskrat Reindeer

This little muskrat dragging this weed across the water made me think of a reindeer with it's antlers sticking out. Christmas in July! LOL
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great find!…I think he’s in disguise.
July 22nd, 2023  
Carole G ace
Well spotted, he does look like a reindeer
July 22nd, 2023  
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool find/ spotting and capture
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise