Photo 2732
Muskrat Reindeer
This little muskrat dragging this weed across the water made me think of a reindeer with it's antlers sticking out. Christmas in July! LOL
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
amyK
ace
Great find!…I think he’s in disguise.
July 22nd, 2023
Carole G
ace
Well spotted, he does look like a reindeer
July 22nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
July 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool find/ spotting and capture
July 22nd, 2023
