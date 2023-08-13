Sign up
Previous
Photo 2748
Grasshopper
Found this little grasshopper in these flowers. Kind of cute in his own way! :)
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th August 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Uh yes, in a sort of weird alienish way. Interesting and a bit odd the way the front of his mouth is reminiscent of a skull with very prominent 'teeth'.
August 13th, 2023
