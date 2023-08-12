Previous
Little butterfly by fayefaye
Photo 2747

Little butterfly

I love the mellow colours of these little butterflies!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot
August 13th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
He goes with the plant too. Both are fuzzy ones.
August 13th, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
I can see every detail of him! What a fabulous photo!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise