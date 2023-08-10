Previous
Ladybug on a thistle bud by fayefaye
Ladybug on a thistle bud

Found this ladybug wondering around on a thistle bud. Not sure that would be the best place for a walk ... lol
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Kathy
Love the detail on this little lady
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely detail
August 11th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely shot with the bright orange/red on the green and pink thistle, and a great DOF choice.
August 11th, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
Oh my goodness, it almost doesn't look real it is so Crystal Clear and crisp. Fabulous fabulous photo
August 11th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Super shot.
August 11th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
August 11th, 2023  
