Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2746
Ladybug on a thistle bud
Found this ladybug wondering around on a thistle bud. Not sure that would be the best place for a walk ... lol
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2746
photos
212
followers
0
following
752% complete
View this month »
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th August 2023 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy
Love the detail on this little lady
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely detail
August 11th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely shot with the bright orange/red on the green and pink thistle, and a great DOF choice.
August 11th, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh my goodness, it almost doesn't look real it is so Crystal Clear and crisp. Fabulous fabulous photo
August 11th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Super shot.
August 11th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
August 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close