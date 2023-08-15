Sign up
Previous
Photo 2749
The Acorn
This acorn has so much textures and I love the different shades of green.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2749
photos
209
followers
0
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th August 2023 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is fascinating. I just picked up a few acorns off my lawn yesterday ,a couple were green, and a few are already drying and turning brown, but none of them have that long fringe around the edge. Now I'm going to have to go out tomorrow and see if I can find one still on the tree and see if it looks at all like this one.
August 16th, 2023
