A bouquet within a flower by fayefaye
Photo 2750

A bouquet within a flower

I love the way the flowers are starting to pop out of this bud. It reminds me of a bouquet of flowers.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jane Pittenger ace
Or a goblet of flowers
August 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely detail
August 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are bursting.
August 18th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic image and details
August 18th, 2023  
