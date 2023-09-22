Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2770
Female mallard duck
How cute is this female mallard duck? Love the way she has her neck stretched out.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2770
photos
203
followers
0
following
758% complete
View this month »
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
So well timed and yes I like the way she is also reflections fav
September 23rd, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Downward duck. This mallard knows her yoga.
September 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close