Photo 2795
Giving me the LOOK
As I walked through the forest I felt like this crow was giving me the LOOK! lol
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th November 2023 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait!
November 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
November 7th, 2023
