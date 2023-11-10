Sign up
Photo 2796
Hello again Mr. Owl
Found the barred owl on my walk this morning. I heard the crows squawking so I went to see what all the noise was about. The crows don't seem to like the owl in their territory. He was trying to hide amongst all the branches.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
What an amazing portrait! He's stunningly beautiful!
November 11th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic capture! Love those eyes.
November 11th, 2023
Christina
ace
Wow superb!
November 11th, 2023
