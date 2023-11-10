Previous
Hello again Mr. Owl by fayefaye
Photo 2796

Hello again Mr. Owl

Found the barred owl on my walk this morning. I heard the crows squawking so I went to see what all the noise was about. The crows don't seem to like the owl in their territory. He was trying to hide amongst all the branches.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
What an amazing portrait! He's stunningly beautiful!
November 11th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic capture! Love those eyes.
November 11th, 2023  
Christina ace
Wow superb!
November 11th, 2023  
