Remembrance Day by fayefaye
Photo 2797

Remembrance Day

Went down to watch the Remembrance Day ceremony downtown. This young Cadet stood in front of me. We have many things to be thankful for ... especially our FREEDOM
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful photo!
November 11th, 2023  
