I'm so Pretty by fayefaye
Photo 2794

I'm so Pretty

Found a barred owl on my hike today. It was amazing to watch it preen itself. Such a beautiful bird.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful bird and that is an outstanding capture of it, with its tail all fanned out.
November 4th, 2023  
