Downy woodpecker by fayefaye
Photo 2802

Downy woodpecker

Came across the downy woodpecker today on my hike. This one is the female as she doesn't have any red on her head.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
November 26th, 2023  
