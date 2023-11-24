Previous
Snowy Day by fayefaye
Photo 2801

Snowy Day

The snow was coming down fairly heavy at times but this squirrel didn't mind ... he had some apples to fill his belly!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise