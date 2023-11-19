Sign up
Photo 2800
Winter's Coming
It was trying to snow today. It's didn't amount to much but winter is definitely on it's way!!
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
6
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Lesley
ace
Oh so cute
November 19th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
gorgeous with the snow spots and autumn leaves.
November 19th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo
November 19th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute! I love all your photos
November 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
Nice squirrel portrait. I'm glad not to see any snow here!
November 19th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a precious story-telling portrait! That snow is "just enough"!
November 19th, 2023
