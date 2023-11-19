Previous
Winter's Coming by fayefaye
Photo 2800

Winter's Coming

It was trying to snow today. It's didn't amount to much but winter is definitely on it's way!!1
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Lesley ace
Oh so cute
November 19th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
gorgeous with the snow spots and autumn leaves.
November 19th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo
November 19th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Super cute! I love all your photos
November 19th, 2023  
Kate ace
Nice squirrel portrait. I'm glad not to see any snow here!
November 19th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a precious story-telling portrait! That snow is "just enough"!
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
