Photo 2807
Storing nuts
All the squirrels are hunting and hiding nuts for the long winter. From what I have heard ... they don't remember where they put them ... LOL
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oh this is fabulous! The nut is so large for him!
December 10th, 2023
