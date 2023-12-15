Sign up
Photo 2808
Inside ... not OK ... Outside ... OK
Finding a mouse inside your house is not OK ... but when you find one outside in nature ... they're kind of cute. LOL
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th December 2023 10:53am
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 16th, 2023
Nada
ace
Inside is definitely no ok! Cute from far away. Them in their habitat and me in mine.
December 16th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great close up
December 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sweet
December 16th, 2023
