Photo 2808

Inside ... not OK ... Outside ... OK

Finding a mouse inside your house is not OK ... but when you find one outside in nature ... they're kind of cute. LOL
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Nada ace
Inside is definitely no ok! Cute from far away. Them in their habitat and me in mine.
December 16th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great close up
December 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sweet
December 16th, 2023  
