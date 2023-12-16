Sign up
Previous
Photo 2809
In the GRAVEYARD
Have spotted the coyotes a few times early in the morning. They have been hanging out in the graveyard.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
6
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
December 17th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nice shot
December 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Handsome looking fellow but I do get a bit nervous when they start hanging around too comfortably near residential areas.
December 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot
December 17th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Eerie
December 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an amazing animal.
December 17th, 2023
