In the GRAVEYARD by fayefaye
In the GRAVEYARD

Have spotted the coyotes a few times early in the morning. They have been hanging out in the graveyard.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Great pic
December 17th, 2023  
amyK ace
Nice shot
December 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Handsome looking fellow but I do get a bit nervous when they start hanging around too comfortably near residential areas.
December 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot
December 17th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Eerie
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an amazing animal.
December 17th, 2023  
