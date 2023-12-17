Previous
American Goldfinch by fayefaye
Photo 2810

American Goldfinch

The American goldfinch is such a sweet little bird. It's looking for food amongst these dried wildflowers.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb image
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise