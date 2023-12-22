Previous
Nature's Christmas decoration by fayefaye
Photo 2811

Nature's Christmas decoration

Nature makes it's own decorations. I like the way this happened naturally
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Great capture.
December 23rd, 2023  
