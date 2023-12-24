Sign up
Previous
Photo 2812
Now that's a mouthful
How cute is this gray squirrel with a mouthful of leaves and some needles in it's paw. Now that's a mouthful. LOL
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
3
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
24th December 2023 11:13am
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Very cute
December 25th, 2023
