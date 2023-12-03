Previous
On his way by fayefaye
On his way

Just a couple of glances from the coyote this morning and then he was on his way.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Niiiiiice
December 4th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
What a great shot!
December 4th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome capture. Getting his winter coat in!
December 4th, 2023  
KWind ace
Wonderful shot! Nicely framed subject.
December 4th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Wow! great capture
December 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot.
December 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
December 4th, 2023  
