Great Horned Owl by fayefaye
Photo 2814

Great Horned Owl

It was wet, rainy, foggy and dull out on my hike this morning ... but at least I was lucky to find an owl. A great horned owl. Hoping I can find it again on a brighter day.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
