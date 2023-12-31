Previous
Whooooooooooooo's there by fayefaye
Photo 2817

Whooooooooooooo's there

Found this Barred Owl on my hike this morning. What a great way to end the year. Wishing all my 365 friends a Healthy and Happy New Year.
See ya next YEAR!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise