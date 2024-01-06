Previous
Red Squirrel by fayefaye
Photo 2818

Red Squirrel

How I love to watch the red squirrel run up and down the trees. It's such a feisty little guy!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Perfect capture!
January 7th, 2024  
carol white ace
A very cute capture. Fav 😊
January 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great composition, focus
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise