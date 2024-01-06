Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2818
Red Squirrel
How I love to watch the red squirrel run up and down the trees. It's such a feisty little guy!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2818
photos
201
followers
0
following
772% complete
View this month »
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th January 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
Perfect capture!
January 7th, 2024
carol white
ace
A very cute capture. Fav 😊
January 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great composition, focus
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close