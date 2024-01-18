Previous
So it begins by fayefaye
So it begins

This is my first frozen bubble of the season but I'm wanting to get back out and try again ... hopefully when there's some sun to shine through my bubble.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
