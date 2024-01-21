Previous
More BUBBLES by fayefaye
Photo 2823

More BUBBLES

I was out with the photo club this morning photographing more Frozen bubbles. I added a bit of saturation to bring out the design within the bubble.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 21st, 2024  
Dianne
This is so beautiful.
January 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
January 21st, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
So beautiful.
January 21st, 2024  
CC Folk ace
So pretty...fav.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise