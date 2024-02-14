Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2832
Nature's Valentine
I found this stump which looked like it had a heart in it. Figured I would find and post it for Valentines Day.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2832
photos
198
followers
0
following
775% complete
View this month »
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th February 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Nicely found and shown.
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close