Nature's Valentine by fayefaye
Photo 2832

Nature's Valentine

I found this stump which looked like it had a heart in it. Figured I would find and post it for Valentines Day.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Rob Z ace
Nicely found and shown.
February 15th, 2024  
