Previous
Over a FOOT by fayefaye
Photo 2833

Over a FOOT

We got over a foot of snow since yesterday so I went to my favourite spot to photograph these trees. Always love the look of this after a big snowfall. Looks great on black!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

📷 Raymond ace
Lovely!
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture!
February 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous!
February 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
it's a beautiful scene
February 17th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful winter scene.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise