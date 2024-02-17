Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2833
Over a FOOT
We got over a foot of snow since yesterday so I went to my favourite spot to photograph these trees. Always love the look of this after a big snowfall. Looks great on black!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2833
photos
196
followers
0
following
776% complete
View this month »
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th February 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
📷 Raymond
ace
Lovely!
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture!
February 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous!
February 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
it's a beautiful scene
February 17th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful winter scene.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close