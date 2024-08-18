Previous
Flower Bud by fayefaye
Photo 2941

Flower Bud

The flower bud on this bush at our local park is so beautiful!
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful details!
August 19th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Beautiful image, a fav for me!
August 19th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful textures!
August 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Gently swirled, beautiful.
August 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fab, wonderfully taken
August 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Looks like it's a hibiscus..they have beautiful buds...lovely image 😍
August 19th, 2024  
