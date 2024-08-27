Previous
Blue Jay at the bird bath by fayefaye
Blue Jay at the bird bath

Have had lots of visitors at the bird bath. The weather has been extremely hot and the blue jay stopped for a drink of water!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

