Newby Hall

Newby Hall is a country house beside the River Ure in the parish of Skelton-on-Ure in North Yorkshire. It is 3 miles (4.8 km) south-east of Ripon. This shot shows the south front of the house, and the gardens behind me run down to the river.



The current house was built in 1697, replacing an older house which was located closer to the river. The current owners (The Compton family) are descendants of William Weddell, who bought the house in 1748, so it has been in the same family for almost 300 years.



We are fortunate that the village of Skelton-on-Ure lies on the bus route from York to Ripon, so it is a simple walk down the drive to the house and gardens - a distance of over a mile!



Relatively few house tours take place at this time of year, and they didn't fit with the bus times, so we spent our time exploring the beautiful award winning gardens, which gave us more than enough to keep us busy. We plan more visits in 2025 and hope to tour the house then, as well as having another exploration of the gardens in early summer next year.



Ian