Sunflower

It was nice to find this sunflower still in quite good condition, since many others around the gardens at Newby Hall were fading rapidly.



The sunflower plant has an erect rough-hairy stem, reaching typical heights of 3 metres (10 feet). The tallest sunflower on record achieved 9.17 m (30 ft 1 in).



The plant was first domesticated in the Americas. Sunflower seeds were brought to Europe from the Americas in the 16th century, where, along with sunflower oil, they became a widespread cooking ingredient. With time, the bulk of industrial-scale production has shifted to Eastern Europe, and (in 2020) Russia and Ukraine together produce over half of worldwide seed production.



In Ukraine, Sunflowers are the national flower. They are prominently displayed in festive celebrations, as decorations woven into clothing, wreaths, and headdresses. Further, Ukrainians view the vibrant flower as a symbol of peace and resilience. After the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 1986, Ukrainians planted sunflowers in the devastated area.



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the sunflower has taken on new layers of meaning, emerging as a “global symbol of resistance, unity and hope".



It is quite a while since we commented on the situation of Katharine's relatives in Ukraine. We hear little from them, but as far as we are aware, they are all safe and well, though the conditions in which they live get increasingly difficult. Fortunately they live in the west of the country well away from main battle areas, though still at risk from long range missiles.



Ian