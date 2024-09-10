Previous
Dahlias by fishers
Photo 2989

Dahlias

One of the really attractive parts of the garden at Newby Hall was the dahlia border, still full of colour and variety, though some of the flowers are getting past their best.

The gardens are very varied and extensive, and include a rockery, pergolas, herbacious borders as well as many others.

Some commercial activity is also present, with a sculpture display for sale, a restaurant and a miniature railway.

Our feeling at the end of our visit was that we had seen a great deal, but that there was more to explore, and that we would love to see the gardens again earlier in the season.

Ian
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

The garden at Newby Hall is clearly a must for nature lovers! I can see why you loved it, fav
