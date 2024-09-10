Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2989
Dahlias
One of the really attractive parts of the garden at Newby Hall was the dahlia border, still full of colour and variety, though some of the flowers are getting past their best.
The gardens are very varied and extensive, and include a rockery, pergolas, herbacious borders as well as many others.
Some commercial activity is also present, with a sculpture display for sale, a restaurant and a miniature railway.
Our feeling at the end of our visit was that we had seen a great deal, but that there was more to explore, and that we would love to see the gardens again earlier in the season.
Ian
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2989
photos
91
followers
36
following
818% complete
View this month »
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th September 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
collage
,
dahlias
,
newby hall
william wooderson
ace
The garden at Newby Hall is clearly a must for nature lovers! I can see why you loved it, fav
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close