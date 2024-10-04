Baxtons Sprunt

The last four miles of our Moorsbus walk last weekend followed a long, almost straight, road south from Helmsley Bank towards the village of Helmsley.



The road (whose appearance in places is more like that of a track than a road) links together several local farms, and at its northern end fades into a track and then a footpath across Helmsley Moor. The path is marked by the remains of two old stone crosses, suggesting a very old route.



The road in this shot is shown looking south, with High Baxtons Farm on the right in the distance. Further along the road we would also pass Middle Baxtons Farm and Baxtons Grange, so it would seem that the road gains part of its name from a local landowner called Baxton. However I have no idea of the meaning of the word Sprunt.



On the horizon can be seen part of the Howardian Hills, a low range of hills south of the National Park classed as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.



The nice thing about walking along this road was how quiet it was - almost no traffic - which made it ideal for enjoying the views.



Ian