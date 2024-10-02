Previous
Steam Gala (3) by fishers
Photo 3004

Steam Gala (3)

The third steam locomotive visiting the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for its Steam Gala is 'Omaha'.

This locomotive was built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in the USA and shipped to Britain in May 1943 to work temporarily on the LNER from its base at Neville Hill depot in Leeds. Designed by the United States Army Transportation Corps, No. 2253 was one of 800 S160-Class locomotives manufactured in North America and shipped to Great Britain in support of the war effort.

After D Day they were all moved into Europe to aid the Allied advance towards Germany. Following the end of the Second World War, many were sold to a variety of different countries. This example was bought by the Polish State Railway and became TR203-288. It was brought back to Britain in 1992 after reportedly having a full overhaul and, in 2013, No. 2253 was sold to Peter Best.

In May 2019 the locomotive was named 'Omaha' in honour of owner Peter Best’s father, who was involved in the D-Day landings at Omaha beach.

Following its appearance at the Steam Gala, this locomotive is due to stay on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, and is to be converted from coal burning to oil burning. The reason for this is that coal suitable for steam locomotives is increasingly hard to obtain, so conversion to oil is a way of continuing to allow steam locomotives to operate.

Ian
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What a beautiful engine and very interesting history. Thank you, Ian.
October 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
lovely capture
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise