Photo 2175
even in the quietest moments...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrHk4MvdfPs
theme: my favourite part of the day - early morning...
by
@northy
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2198
photos
134
followers
15
following
595% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
27th December 2019 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beach
,
lake
,
selfie
,
lake ontario
,
humber bay park west
,
northy-soundtrack
,
northy-fiveplustwo
,
songtitle-58
,
fiveplustwo-myfavoritepart
