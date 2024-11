I Voted For Peanut

In Peanut's memory, let us vow,

To make a better world now.

Through our ballots, let us rise,

And bring about a meliorist paradise.



Peanut was a squirrel that had been abandoned by it's mom. Because some lame a$$ individual made a complaint, the home was invaded and Peanut , along with his furry racoon friend were taken away. Apparently Peanut took a bite during the invasion and that's the reason they give for murdering him. The racoon was also murdered, but he didn't bite anyone.