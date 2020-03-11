Previous
you shouldn't cross your eyes by fiveplustwo
Photo 2246

you shouldn't cross your eyes

or else they'll stuck that way.

but it makes children laugh!!!

11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

ace
Lou Ann ace
Oh I always believed my mother when she said that and I never crossed my eyes. This is such a great photo of you!
March 12th, 2020  
