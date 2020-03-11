Sign up
Photo 2246
you shouldn't cross your eyes
or else they'll stuck that way.
but it makes children laugh!!!
@summerfield
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
11th March 2020 10:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-oldwivestales
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I always believed my mother when she said that and I never crossed my eyes. This is such a great photo of you!
March 12th, 2020
