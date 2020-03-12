Previous
lovage lore by fiveplustwo
Photo 2247

lovage lore

Love Potion #9

Grind one handful of lovage blossoms, leaves, stems and roots into a powder. For one cup of tea, pour boiling water over 1 tablespoon of powder, and let steep for 15 minutes. Offer and sip slowly.

12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Five plus Two

