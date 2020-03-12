Sign up
Photo 2247
lovage lore
Love Potion #9
Grind one handful of lovage blossoms, leaves, stems and roots into a powder. For one cup of tea, pour boiling water over 1 tablespoon of powder, and let steep for 15 minutes. Offer and sip slowly.
@kali66
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th March 2020 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-oldwivestales
