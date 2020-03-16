Previous
A sign of the times... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2251

A sign of the times...

...stay safe everyone, follow the CDC and healthcare guidelines and hopefully we'll get through these times in the shortest time possible.

This week's theme is "umbrella", come join in!

@mikegifford
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
Krista Marson ace
Strange times indeed
March 17th, 2020  
