Notwithstanding the blinds. by fiveplustwo
Notwithstanding the blinds.

We fell asleep it was winter and we're waking up in summertime.
The living is not easy, but notwithstanding the blinds, the sun shines high.
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
