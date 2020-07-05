Sign up
Photo 2356
With doors ajar...
Better beware of draught.
theme: a door ajar
@domenicododaro
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2381
photos
134
followers
15
following
645% complete
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th July 2020 8:15am
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-adoorajar
