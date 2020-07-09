Hermit Krab Kali





A Hermit Crab

Poem by Mark Heathcote





'If I was a hermit crab,

In a shallow rock-pool'

'I'd be contented as can be.

This distance from the sea.'



'I could be that great-White.

Abiding without; inherent fear

I'd maroon portions of time,

No one else could come near.'



'Solitude would be mine.

But oh so lovingly my dear

I'd call this heavenly coastline

Ours; and heavenly …I'd steer.'



'Sideways …on pins and claws

Love, I'd be the happiest crab

Listening to the seagull's guffaws

'Everything, else would be

Superfluous to me



