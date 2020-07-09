Hermit Krab Kali

Previous
A Hermit Crab
Poem by Mark Heathcote


'If I was a hermit crab,
In a shallow rock-pool'
'I'd be contented as can be.
This distance from the sea.'

'I could be that great-White.
Abiding without; inherent fear
I'd maroon portions of time,
No one else could come near.'

'Solitude would be mine.
But oh so lovingly my dear
I'd call this heavenly coastline
Ours; and heavenly …I'd steer.'

'Sideways …on pins and claws
Love, I'd be the happiest crab
Listening to the seagull's guffaws
'Everything, else would be
Superfluous to me

9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

