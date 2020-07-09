Sign up
Photo 2358
Hermit Krab Kali
A Hermit Crab
Poem by Mark Heathcote
'If I was a hermit crab,
In a shallow rock-pool'
'I'd be contented as can be.
This distance from the sea.'
'I could be that great-White.
Abiding without; inherent fear
I'd maroon portions of time,
No one else could come near.'
'Solitude would be mine.
But oh so lovingly my dear
I'd call this heavenly coastline
Ours; and heavenly …I'd steer.'
'Sideways …on pins and claws
Love, I'd be the happiest crab
Listening to the seagull's guffaws
'Everything, else would be
Superfluous to me
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th July 2020 9:58am
